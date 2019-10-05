Hall of Famer Chipper Jones catches foul ball from stands during Game 1 of NLDS

He's still got it.

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones caught a foul ball during Thursday’s Game 1 of its NL Division Series – from the stands.

The Hall of Famer was seated near the Braves’ dugout in the ninth inning when Randy Arozarena hit one toward him.

Jones, who had already thrown out the ceremonial first pitch, held the ball up in triumph before throwing it back.

The 47-year-old retired in 2012 after playing his entire 19-year career in Atlanta.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

The Braves lost 7-6 to the St. Louis Cardinals. Their series is even at 1-1.