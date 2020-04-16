Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage brushes back Democrats, throws support to Trump

Hall of Fame closer Goose Gossage attacked Democrats Tuesday and defended President Trump, who he said could be the only one to replace the Steinbrenner family as New York Yankees owner.

Gossage, who has gotten political over the last few years and has been an outspoken supporter of Trump, told NJ.com he wants to see some of the top Democrats go to jail.

MLB PITCHER ROY HALLADAY HAD DRUGS IN SYSTEM, WAS DOING STUNTS AT TIME OF FATAL PLANE CRASH: NTSB

“I’m hoping and I’m praying that these (expletive) go off the cliff to never be heard from again,” Gossage said. “All of them! Nancy Pelosi and that lying Chuck Schumer. And then (expletive) Robert Mueller and the (expletive) Mueller Report, and the FBI … I hope some of them go to jail!”

Gossage, who reminisced with the newspaper about the life of Hank Steinbrenner, said it’s Trump who can be the only person to replace the Steinbrenners as owner of the Yankees. He also said he was an unabashed Trump supporter.

The former Yankees pitcher told NJ.com he felt Trump was being unfairly criticized for how he handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just lies, lies, BS, BS,” he said. “They don’t even respect the election. The majority of liberals still think the Russians got him in office. They all want him out of power.”

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: RETURN OF SPORTS LIKELY HINGES ON PLAYING GAMES WITHOUT FANS

He added that he believes Democrats want the economy to be in the gutter in order for Joe Biden to claim the White House in November.

“I cannot even fathom that they would go to this length, but this is the last straw,” Gossage said. “Where would you attack Trump? In the economy. That’s all they have. And let me tell you something, people are (expletive) dying and the liberals could give a rat’s a-s.

“Our civil liberties are under siege. And Biden, he can’t put (expletive) two sentences together!”

EX-NATIONALS SECOND BASEMAN BRIAN DOZIER TROLLS ASTROS DURING WORLD SERIES REWATCH

Gossage said he was a Democrat who voted for former President Barack Obama and that Trump “earned” his vote during the 2016 election.

Gossage pitched from 1972 to 1994 with the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gossage, who is one of the most outspoken retired players, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. He was a World Series champion in 1978 with the Yankees, was a nine-time All-Star and finished in the top five in Cy Young voting four times.