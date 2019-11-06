Hall of Fame coach pleads with NFL to stop allowing coaches challenge pass interference calls

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy pleaded with the NFL on Tuesday to stop allowing coaches to challenge pass interference calls and tweeted a photo of what appeared to be a blatant penalty.

Dungy was referring to the new rule that allows coaches to challenge whether an offensive or defensive pass interference penalty should have been called on the field. The rule was adopted after officials missed a blatant penalty during the NFC Championship game last season.

“Please NFL do us a favor and don’t let coaches challenge any more Pass Interference calls,” Dungy tweeted along with a photo from the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game on Monday night.

“You’re causing teams to lose time outs, making your officiating department look inept, and making us fans feel stupid — like we don’t know the meaning of clear, obvious and significant!”

Dungy's sentiments have only been echoed by former NFL players and analysts across the sport.

Coaches challenging pass interference calls have also come up short. Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders is now 0-for-4 on challenging for pass interference.

It’s clear the rule was supposed to help makes things clearer but it has just drawn more confusion for fans and coaches alike. Whether the NFL makes an addendum to the rule or does away with it altogether, has yet to be seen.