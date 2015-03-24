Halep beats Kerber in straight sets to win 1st title of year at Qatar Open

Seventh-seeded Simona Halep of Romania won her first title of the year with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany in the Qatar Open final on Sunday.

It's the seventh career title for Halep, with the other six all won last year.

Kerber dropped serve twice in the first set, including at love on a double fault in the first game.

In the second set, Halep again broke serve twice — in the fifth and last games.

Kerber double-faulted on the final point of the 66-minute match.