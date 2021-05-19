Cycling champ Gwen Inglis dead after being struck by suspected DUI driver, police say

Gwen Inglis, a national cycling champion, died Sunday after she was struck by a driver in Colorado who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said. She was 46.

Inglis was the reigning road race national champion for the 45-49 age group at the time of her death. Lakewood police said Inglis was riding her bike Sunday morning when a vehicle swerved into her lane and struck her. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

"We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Gwen Inglis. The Masters Road Race National Champion was hit by a driver on her training ride Sunday morning and later passed away at the hospital. We are sending our thoughts to Gwen's family during this difficult time," USA Cycling tweeted.

The Bicycle Racing Association added: "Colorado cycling lost one of their best yesterday. Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone."

Ryan Montoya, 29, was identified as the driver in the crash. According to FOX31 Denver, Montoya was booked in Jefferson County Jail on a vehicular homicide charge involving driving under the influence or driving under the influence of drugs.

Inglis’ friends mourned her death.

"She was the most humble, the most compassionate, she was the fiercest competitor that made you feel good about yourself," Megan Hottman told FOX31 Denver. "She’s always smiling, always had her arm around people. She was such a bright light."