Guy Smith wins ALMS pole at Virginia International Raceway

Guy Smith took his first American Le Mans Series pole position of the season Friday at Virginia International Raceway.

Smith had a lap at 122.670 mph on the 3.27-mile road circuit in the No. 16 Lola-Mazda for Dyson Racing. It was the British driver's first pole since Lime Rock Park last year and snapped a five-race streak of ALMS poles for Muscle Milk Pickett Racing and co-drivers Klaus Graf and Lucas Luhr.

Ryan Briscoe took the P2 class pole position in the No. 551 Level 5 Motorsports Honda prototype with a lap of 117.961 mph, and Dane Cameron topped the Prototype Challenge field at 115.577 mph in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA prototype. The GT class pole position went to Maxime Martin in the No. 55 BMW Z4 co-owned by former IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal, David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. Damien Faulkner took the GT Challenge pole for the all-Porsche class.