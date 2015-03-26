Gutierrez helps put Colombia past Jamaica 2-0

Teofilo Gutierrez scored in the 55th minute and Colombia beat Jamaica 2-0 in an exhibition match Tuesday night.

Gutierrez received Radamel Falcao's centering pass from the right wing and converted a shot past Jamaica goalkeeper Dwayne Miller.

Jamaica nearly tied it in the 80th minute when Omar Daley's shot just inside the large area caromed off the crossbar. Jackson Martinez added another goal in the 90th.

Martinez retrieved a loose ball after Miller deflected Pablo Armero's shot and converted inside the 6-yard box.

Colombia won both matches of a two-match U.S. exhibition set. Colombia also defeated Honduras 2-0 Saturday night in Harrison, N.J.

Colombia, which will begin South American World Cup qualifiers with a match against Bolivia Oct. 11, controlled play in the first half and had repeated scoring opportunities but could not convert a shot past Miller.

In the 20th, Miller stopped Falcao's shot from 20 yards and four minutes dove and deflected Teofilo Gutierrez's attempt near the 6-yard box. Miller again denied Gutierrez in the 34th minute, easily stopping his 25-yard shot.

Rudolph Austin had Jamaica's best scoring threat of the first half with his shot that hit the right post in the 14th minute.

Jamaica finished 0-2 in its recent two-match exhibition set. Ecuador defeated Jamaica 5-2 Saturday in Quito.