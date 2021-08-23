Gruden and Raiders inquired about team bringing back LB Khalil Mack from Bears

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders were mostly outraged when the team made a deal in 2018 to move linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for a package that many thought was nowhere near good enough.

Last season in 16 games, Mack had a pick along with nine sacks, half a sack more than the year prior when he tallied nine sacks.

A report from The Athletic states that the Raiders, who were simply awful from a pass rushing standpoint last season, inquired to Chicago about a deal to bring back Mack to the Raiders organization, but Chicago didn’t budge.

Pass rushers are never easy to find in the NFL, especially good ones, so Las Vegas’ deal to move Mack just seemed short sighted at the time.

The loot back to the Raiders included Chicago’s 2019 and 2020 first-round picks, a sixth-round pick in 2019, and a third-round pick in 2020.

With those picks, Las Vegas did amass some solid talent, such as Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, and Johnathan Abram last year, Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette.

While many are still not happy about Mack being in the Windy City instead of Sin City, the players Las Vegas got could finally put them over the top and into the postseason.

The report states that Chicago’s salary cap issues, which forced them to release All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller, was a possible selling point for the team to move Mack, but Chicago said ‘no go’ at the time.

Raiders officials had no comment on the matter, as they don’t talk about trade offers given or received.

When Chicago made the deal for Mack, they had visions of him being the long term answer at the pass rush spot since they then signed Mack to a record-setting six-year, $141 million extension.