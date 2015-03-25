Gronkowski not cleared to play

Foxboro, MA (SportsNetwork.com) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has not been cleared to make his season debut on Sunday.

Gronkowski, who was limited in practice all week, did not gain clearance by third-party physician Dr. James Andrews. Gronkowski has yet to play this season because of continuing concerns with the left forearm he fractured twice last season.

Running back Stevan Ridley is active after missing last Sunday's game with knee and thigh injuries.