The Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant avoids injury after taking scary spill into cameraman

Ryan Gaydos
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant appeared to avoid a serious injury after crashing into a cameraman on the baseline during a game Monday night against the Indiana Pacers.

Morant was going in for a layup over Myles Turner when it was blocked and the point guard stumbled and fell backward into the media lined up on the end line.

He hobbled off the court with an apparent back injury but luckily returned later in the third quarter.

The Murray State product scored 19 points and recorded 10 assists in 30 minutes. However, the Pacers pulled off the win 126-114.

His fall started a larger conversation on social media over whether the NBA should push the cameramen along the baseline back further to prevent a possible catastrophe for a player.

Morant has put himself into the conversation for NBA Rookie of the Year early in the season. He is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

He’s helped Memphis to a 5-11 record this season

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_