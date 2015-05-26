Grizzlies go for season sweep of Lakers

(SportsNetwork.com) - Two Western Conference teams at different ends of the standings meet Friday night when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference, 4 1/2 games behind the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers own the second-worst mark in the conference, three games better than the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies had lost three of four until a last-second, 102-100 road victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

All-Star Marc Gasol hit a jumper with 0.1 seconds left on the clock to get the Grizz the vital road win.

Trailing 98-91 with 3:01 left, the Rockets scored seven straight points to tie things up. Terrence Jones and James Harden made jumpers around a Corey Brewer 3-pointer to make it 98-98 with 1:27 to go.

Memphis guard Courtney Lee stopped the bleeding with two free throws. Jones responded with a hook shot, and Gasol missed on the other end.

The Grizzlies got the ball back after Zach Randolph blocked Harden's layup, although replays clearly showed Randolph fouled Harden. Gasol followed with his game-winning shot to give Memphis a 2 1/2-game lead over the Rockets in the Southwest Division.

"The play was designed for the other side, the strong side of the court, but the pass lead me to the right side. I caught it and tried to drive and created a little space with my body and was fortunate to make the shot," Gasol said.

Gasol ended with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies, who had lost three of four coming into the game. Mike Conley had 17 points and six assists and Randolph contributed 15 points and eight boards.

Memphis begins a four-game road trip on Saturday in New Orleans.

The Lakers are mired in a three-game slide and Friday marks the end of a three-game southern road trip.

On Wednesday, the Lakers fell in South Beach to the Miami Heat, 100-94.

The Lakers lost for the 13th time in their last 14 road outings despite seven players scoring in double figures. Ed Davis finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, Wayne Ellington also had 14 points, Jordan Hill posted 13 with 10 boards and Carlos Boozer ended with 13 points.

"We just had a couple defensive lapses ... That's been killing us all season long," Lakers coach Byron Scott said.

The Heat had a three-point lead cut down to one twice during the game's waning stages, but Wade found Hassan Whiteside for pick-and-roll baskets on both ensuing possessions to help Miami pull out an important victory.

Los Angeles is now an NBA-worst 1-10 in the second game of a back-to-back set this season.

The Grizzlies will go for their first season sweep of the Lakers since the 2004-05 campaign. Memphis has won five straight overall and two in a row as the host in this series.