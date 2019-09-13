Gregg Popovich greets Serbia's coach with sobering words: 'We are a couple of f-----g losers'

The U.S. and Serbian men’s basketball teams were both among the favorites to win the FIBA World Cup heading into the tournament, but by Thursday neither squad was going to finish with a medal.

Serbia, however, got the best of Team USA in their matchup defeating the Americans, 94-89, after going up by as many as 25 points early in the game.

Serbian coach Sasha Djordjevic told reporters that Team USA coach Gregg Popovich tried to lighten the mood before the game, telling him “We are a couple of f-----g losers.”

Team USA lost in the quarterfinals against France, ending a 58 consecutive win streak in international competition.

The Americans face Poland on Friday to see who finishes seventh and eighth in the tournament. Serbia takes on the Czech Republic in the fifth and sixth place game.