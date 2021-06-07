Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update after heart transplant surgery: 'Thank you for praying with me'

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen’s son underwent heart transplant surgery this past weekend.

TJ Olsen, who is just 8 years old, provided an update on social media Monday morning.

"Hi everybody, thank you for thinking of me," TJ Olsen said in a video. "Thank you for praying with me. Congrats, all of you have gotten a win. We love you guys."

On March 24, Greg Olsen revealed that TJ suffered from health issues since birth and he reached a point where his heart was "reaching its end." However, days later the former Carolina Panthers player shared the news that his son was preparing for transplant surgery.

"Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived," Olsen wrote on Instagram . "We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives."

Olsen also took to Instagram remembering the donor who gave his son "a chance at life."

"To our generous angel donor, we don’t know who you are or where you lived. But know that [because] of your selflessness, our son TJ will have a chance at life. We pray your family finds peace and maybe one day our paths shall cross."

TJ was born in October 2012 with a rare congenital heart condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome. He has undergone three open-heart surgeries in less than three years.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.