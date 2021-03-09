Greg Olsen on LeBron James: 'I could make him an All-Pro wide receiver'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players ever.

But what if James took the football route instead? He was a first-team all-state wide receiver while playing for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, and if he had decided to continue playing in college, there’s no doubt about it that he would have had an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Retired NFL tight end Greg Olsen is sold on James being an elite-level player in pro football -- even now at 36 years old.

"If I could coach LeBron James for one year, I could make him an All-Pro wide receiver," Olsen said on Colin Cowherd’s podcast "The Volume." "There’s no question in my mind. I could turn Russell Westbrook into an All-Pro free safety."

Olsen believes there are other players who could make a similar transition as well.

"They’re so unique," he said. "But there’s few and far between (with) those guys. But yes, I do think he can play NFL wide receiver. For how long? I think he’d be stupid to stop playing basketball and come play football. But yes, I do think he could in the short term."

James is currently in his 18th NBA season. He is averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.1 steals for the Lakers, who as of Tuesday, have a 24-13 record and sit in third place in the Western Conference.