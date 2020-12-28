Greg Norman offers warning during ‘hideous’ COVID-19 battle

Greg Norman has detailed the severe COVID-19 symptoms that "kicked the crap" out of him as he returned to a hospital after initially thinking he had overcome the worst of the virus.

The Aussie golf legend, who lives in America, revealed a couple of days ago that his Christmas was ruined when he contracted coronavirus, as did his son Greg Norman Jr. What started out as "mild symptoms" quickly intensified and Norman endured pain like never before.

Norman told his 191,000 Instagram followers on Sunday that he was back quarantining at home after an initial visit to the emergency room, still experiencing symptoms but on a lesser level.

However, needing two consecutive negative tests to ensure he was on the path to recovery and able to stay at home, Norman’s second test came back positive and he went back to the hospital.

The 65-year-old thanked the doctors and staff at the facility where he is being treated in Palm Beach and said: "Getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody. The path to full recovery. Hoping to be out later today."

Norman is in terrific physical shape and in the past has regularly posted photos to social media with his shirt off and explaining his dedicated workout routine.

However, even as someone in good health, COVID-19 knocked the golfer around in a way he’s never experienced before.

"I am fit and strong and have a high tolerance for pain but this virus kicked the crap out of me like nothing I have ever experienced before," Norman wrote on Instagram.

"Muscle and joint pain on another level. Headaches that feel like a chisel going through your head scraping little bits off each time, fever, muscles that just did not want to work like yesterday walking my dog Apollo my quads and hip flexors just did not want to work due to fatigue.

"Then my taste failed where beer tastes bad and wine the same. And finally at times struggling with memory of names and things. Then there is irritation."

Norman urged everyone to take the "hideous" virus seriously so they can avoid the battle he has faced.

"So please take care. And for those doubters out there, do not judge or cast unwarranted comments and opinions I would not want anyone, even you, to experience this hideous virus," he said.

"So I ask, do what is right, not just for you, but your family, friends, co-workers and other people around. I am luckier than most and for that I am thankful and blessed. Also the world is blessed and science has acted and performed like never before in getting a vaccine/s for all to eventually receive. Thank you to those people. We need to get our world back in healthy harmony so we can get healthy economically and prosperously with millions and millions people getting their lives back.

"God bless those infected and who may fall unwittingly to this virus. My prayers and thoughts go out to you all. Once out of here today back to quarantine."

A week ago, Norman was playing in the PNC Championship in Florida with Norman Jr. The pair finished ninth in the father-son tournament, two places behind the headline-grabbing team of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie.

Norman Jr. revealed he and his partner, Michelle, also contracted COVID-19, saying his better half "got hit hard" with "four days of fever, body aches, migraine headaches."

Norman self-quarantined after returning from the PNC Championship in Florida and tested negative for coronavirus both before and after the event as part of the PGA protocols.

However, four days into his isolation, the two-time major winner started to develop symptoms and on the advice of his doctor self-quarantined, before things got bad enough for Norman to go to the hospital for the first time.