Greenpeace parachutist's stunt could have turned deadly: 'Snipers already had him in their sights'

A Greenpeace parachutist who flew onto the field during a Euro 2020 match on Tuesday between France and Germany could have had his stunt turn deadly.

"The snipers already had him in their sights," Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said in a statement Wednesday, via AFP. "If the police had come to the conclusion that it was a terrorist attack, he would have paid for it with his life."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The stunt left at least two people injured on approach. The man was identified only as a 38-year-old from the southwestern state of Baden Wurttemberg. He was unharmed.

"The pilot injured two men during the landing approach. The injured were given medical care by the emergency services and taken to hospitals for further care," Munich police said.

GREENPEACE APOLOGIZES, LOCAL POLICE SLAM EURO 2020 PROTESTOR

The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit camera wires causing debris to fall to the pitch. He nearly hit France's coach Didier Deschamps in the process.

Greenpeace apologized for the incident.

"That was never our intention," said Benjamin Stephan, a spokesperson for the environmental group. "The paraglider was to fly over the stadium and drop a latex ball with a message of protest onto the field."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UEFA denounced the stunt as "reckless and dangerous."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.