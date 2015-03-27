Green Bay tops Cleveland State for 12th win in row

Kayla Tetschlag scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 21 Wisconsin-Green Bay continued its Horizon League dominance with a 87-63 win over Cleveland State on Thursday night.

Green Bay (21-1, 10-0) won its 12th straight overall and notched its 18th straight regular-season conference victory.

The Phoenix scored a season-high 47 points on 57.7 percent shooting (15 of 26) in the first half and led by 20 at the break. Green Bay's 87 points tied its season high and came against the second-best scoring defense in the league.

Four Phoenix players scored in double-figures. Celeste Hoewisch had 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Julie Wojta finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Lydia Bauer scored 16.

Shalonda Winton had 21 points for the Vikings (12-9, 5-5) and Destinee Blue added 12 before fouling out.