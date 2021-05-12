Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Green Bay Packers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Packers' opponents had a combined 147-124-1 record in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

Is there any team in the NFL that is entering the 2021 season with as much uncertainty than the Green Bay Packers?

On paper at this moment, Aaron Rodgers is still their quarterback but come the start of the season the Packers could be entering some uncharted waters. Rodgers is reportedly unhappy and it doesn’t seem as though much is going to change in the next few months between the two sides. The only thing that might change is the color of the jersey, pants and helmet Rodgers will be wearing in September.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Packers were on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance last season but ended on a heartbreaking note. Rodgers was the 2020 NFL MVP, but without him Green Bay making the playoffs could be in jeopardy. Behind Rodgers on the depth chart now is Jordan Love and Blake Bortles.

Green Bay will start its season on Sept. 12 against the New Orleans Saints. It will be the first nationally televised game of the week on FOX. Jimmy Johnson revealed the network’s Week 1 NFL schedule on "Fox & Friends" earlier Wednesday.

The Packers ended the season on the road against the Detroit Lions.

Here’s who the Packers will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Rams, Seahawks, Washington, Browns, Steelers

Away Opponents: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 147-124-1

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Packers’ 2021 regular-season schedule:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_