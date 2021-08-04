Greece's entire artistic swimming team out of Olympics over coronavirus outbreak

Greece pulled its entire artistic swimming team out of the Tokyo Olympics amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) said four of its athletes tested positive for COVID-19. One athlete on Monday and three more on Tuesday, forcing the swimmers into quarantine, according to Reuters.

"The team from the very first day it entered the village has not come into contact with any other member of the Greek Olympic team for obvious reasons," the HOC said Wednesday.

Greece failed to medal in each of the artistic swimming competitions since the sport made its debut in 1984. Only seven countries have won medals in the events.

Japan has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases this summer ahead of the Olympics. Officials, at the last minute, decided to bar all fans from attending the Olympics.

Since then, the reported coronavirus cases have only risen.

On Tuesday, Japan reported 12,045 new coronavirus cases. The cases have gotten larger each day since the start of the Olympics. Overall, Japan has reported more than 958,000 coronavirus cases and more than 15,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Several athletes have contracted the illness and have been forced to quarantine at hotels separate from the Olympic village.