Golfer Grayson Murray claims PGA Tour never helped him with alcoholism battle

Pro golfer Grayson Murray ripped the PGA Tour in a social media post as he opened up about his battle with alcoholism.

Murray, 27, hurled the criticism at the Tour after dropping out of the 3M Open on Friday. He wrote on Twitter he "hates everything that has to do with the PGA Tour life" and claimed the Tour offered no help to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The PGA Tour didn't force me to drink but the PGA Tour never gave me help. In my 5 years of experience of being on tour not once have I ever had a request been acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC [player advisory council] other than 'we will get back to you.' I hope not only the PGA Tour steps up in the areas they need to step up but I also hope people are held accountable in their roles they serve," he wrote.

Murray said he was on probation for getting "drunk in a hotel bar in Hawaii." He said he’s gotten better since the incident but he was taken aback by the PGA Tour’s response. He said the Tour tried to "take money from me" in response to the Hawaii incident.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

"All they want to do is pour money into the top 10 guys they promote," he wrote.

The PGA Tour responded to Murray's claim in a statement to Golf.com.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, JON RAHM OUT OF TOKYO OLYMPICS AFTER POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS

"We can unequivocally say that the PGA TOUR is a family, and when a member of that family needs help, we are there for him," the organization wrote. "That has been the case here and will continue to be."

Phil Mickelson also reached out to Murray.

"’m sorry playing the Tour has been so overwhelming and if I can help in any way I’d be happy to. It’s not an easy life for sure,and even winning every year can bring about other challenges. FYI ‘we will get back to you,’ is the only response I’ve ever gotten too," Lefty wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray has four professional wins, including the 2017 Barbasol Championship. He’s won on the Web.com and Korn Ferry Tours and the eGolf Professional Tour.