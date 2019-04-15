GRAPHIC VIDEO: WNBA player suffers possible Achilles tendon injury

The Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart suffered a possible Achilles injury during the EuroLeague Final Four championship in Hungary Sunday, sparking fears that the WNBA’s star player may be out for the season.

Stewart had been Europe to play for Dynamo Kursk, a Russian EuroLeague team, ahead of the WNBA’s preseason.

The apparent leg injury came in the game’s final minute against UMMC Ekaterinburg. Stewart jumped to make a pass but landed on a rival player’s foot. She then collapsed to the ground and could be seen writhing in pain while her teammates surrounded her.

While no official diagnosis has been reported, unofficial sources cited by Q13 Fox fear that Stewart tore her right Achilles tendon – an injury that could take anywhere from six months to a year to heal.

Condolences immediate poured in from Stewart’s teammates in Europe and back home.

