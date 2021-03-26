Grand Canyon's Oscar Frayer dead in fiery California crash days after men's basketball tournament game

Grand Canyon University men’s basketball player Oscar Frayer was killed in a car crash Tuesday in California just days after appearing in the men’s basketball tournament, the school said Thursday.

Frayer was killed along with his sister Andrea Moore and a friend in Lodi, the school said. Frayer was 23. The third person was not identified.

The California Highway Patrol said a patrol vehicle had been pulled over to help a semi-truck driver that had broken down on the side of the road early Thursday. The vehicle with Frayer in it rear-ended the patrol vehicle, hit a tree and then burst into flames, according to The Sacramento Bee. Authorities did not release any details beyond that. Two patrol officers received "major" injuries but were expected to survive.

"We love O," Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."

Frayer helped Grand Canyon make its first tournament appearance ever. The team secured an automatic bid with a Western Athletic Conference Tournament victory. Frayer had nine points and two assists in that game.

In an 86-74 loss to Iowa on Saturday, the Antelopes forward had eight points, five assists and three blocks.

Frayer holds Grand Canyon’s Division I-era record for career blocks with 93 and is fourth in points with 970.

"On the court, Oscar was known as the ‘High Flyer’ and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots," the university said in a statement. "Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."