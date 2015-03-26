Gorges guides Habs to OT win over Phoenix

Josh Gorges scored the game-winning goal at 2 win over the Phoenix Coyotes.

Gorges picked up a loose puck in the high slot and slapped one off the inside of the far post and in behind Mike Smith for the winner.

Brian Gionta finished with a goal and assist and Travis Moen netted the other goal for the Canadiens, who rebounded nicely after dropping their previous two games. Carey Price made 32 saves.

Mikkel Boedker and Raffi Torres scored, while Smith stopped 33-of-36 shots for the Coyotes, who have not beaten Montreal since December 9, 1998.