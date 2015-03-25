Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Gordon tries to rediscover winning ways for 1st time in 2013 at 1 of his top tracks in Pocono

By | Associated Press

LONG POND, Pa. – Jeff Gordon isn't quite ready to call it a career.

Not this year, at least.

He has one of his favorite tracks on tap and a sponsorship deal locked up for another three years, good news for Gordon and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports.

But questions still loom for the four-time Cup champion. Will he win this season? Can he bring home a fifth championship? And just how long does one of NASCAR's greatest drivers plan to keep going?

He offered no clues Friday at Pocono Raceway, even if the three-year extension with Axalta Coating Systems — the sponsor formerly known as DuPont — seems to put an end date for the 41-year-old Gordon. Gordon refused to bite on questions that this deal would be his last, or, that he would even last to finish out the contract.