Gordon Hayward, Hornets agree to four-year deal

Gordon Hayward is going to the Charlotte Hornets.

Hayward and the Hornets agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal, ESPN reported Saturday. Hayward will go to Charlotte after spending a handful of seasons with the Boston Celtics.

Priority Sports, Hayward's agency, later confirmed the deal.

He spent three seasons with the Celtics after signing with Boston from the Utah Jazz in 2017. However, he suffered a gruesome injury in his first game with Boston and missed the entire season. He played in 124 games after that between 2018 and 2020. He averaged 13.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Hayward was among the top picks in a shallow free-agent class. He declined a $34.5 million option to remain with the Celtics earlier in the week and became an unrestricted free agent.

With the Hayward addition, Charlotte adds another high contract to the roster. Hayward is projected to earn about $27 million in his first season with the Hornets. Nicolas Batum will make $27.1 million, Terry Rozier will make $18.9 million and Cody Zeller will make $15.4 million this season.

Charlotte has a good mix of veteran and young players. The team drafted Miles Bridges last year and showed his promise. The team took LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the draft earlier this week.

Charlotte was 23-42 in the coronavirus-shortened season.