Gonzalez pitches Nats past Phils

Washington, DC (SportsNetwork.com) - Gio Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Gonzalez (4-2) allowed a run on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings for the Nationals, who have won seven of their last eight. Bryce Harper drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Jeff Francoeur knocked in the only run of the game for the Phillies, who have dropped four of their last six. Aaron Harang (4-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in six inning to take the loss.

The game stayed scoreless until the fourth inning when the Phils went on top. Freddy Galvis hit a one-out single and moved to second when Darin Ruf worked a walk. Two batters later, Francoeur singled to left for a 1-0 lead.

Washington, though, answered in the home half as Clint Robinson doubled to lead off and came home when Jose Lobaton followed with an RBI single.

The Nationals then took the lead in the fifth as Yunel Escobar started the frame with a triple off the wall in center, and scored when Harper grounded out.

Washington further padded its advantage in the seventh off Justin De Fratus. Denard Span doubled to leadoff the inning and moved to third on Ian Desmond's sac bunt. After Yunel Escobar grounded out, Jake Diekman took the mound and a single from Harper scored Span before Ryan Zimmerman hit a double to center for a 4-1 lead.

Drew Storen pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 14th save of the season.

Game Notes

Washington starts a three-game set in Chicago against the Cubs starting Monday afternoon ... Philly travels to New York for a three-game series against the Mets beginning on Monday ... Philly went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position ... Gonzalez moved to 7-5 in 14 career starts against the Phillies ... Harang fell to 4-6 in 15 starts against the Nationals.