Gonzaga Bulldogs
Published

Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few suspended following DUI arrest

Few will be absent from the Bulldogs’ season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few has been suspended for several games following his drunk driving arrest over Labor Day weekend, the school announced Saturday.

Few will be absent from the Bulldogs’ season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9 as a result of the suspension, in addition to two exhibition games. 

GONZAGA COACH FEW SMELLED OF ALCOHOL PRIOR TO DUI ARREST

"I have had a month to reflect on the regretful decisions I made on Sept. 6. I again offer my sincere apology and I remain committed to learning from this mistake," Few said in a statement. 

Gonzaga coach Mark Few signals to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash. 

Gonzaga coach Mark Few signals to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Santa Clara in Spokane, Wash.  (AP Photo/Young Kwak, File)

"I know this impacts our student-athletes and the coaching staff as we begin the season. I understand the severity of my actions and am sorry for the impact this consequence has on our team."

Few was arrested last month after law enforcement observed the coach’s breath smelling of alcohol and noted that he had bloodshot eyes during a traffic stop. Despite initially telling police he had not been drinking, Few’s breath samples provided during the stop registered blood-alcohol concentrations of .119% and .120%, which are above the legal limit of .08.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts on the bench against the Baylor Bears in the second half during the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.  

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts on the bench against the Baylor Bears in the second half during the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.   (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite his arrest and subsequent suspension, Few will continue to lead the Bulldogs with the program’s full support. 

"I believe it is possible to both address the seriousness of an incident and the need for accountability, while extending support and compassion to one who both accepts responsibility and commits to resolve their failing," Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford said in a statement. 

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches the action on the court during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament April 3, 2021.

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few watches the action on the court during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament April 3, 2021. (Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

