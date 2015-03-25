Goncalves fires Revs past Impact

Montreal, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Jose Goncalves' first-half tally was enough to lift the New England Revolution to a crucial 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday at Saputo Stadium.

Montreal entered the clash riding a four-match winless run in league play and looked uninspired through much of the opening 45 minutes as New England carried the play.

The Revs had the first great chance of the match just 10 minutes in when midfielder Lee Nguyen ripped a shot from distance that forced Montreal goalkeeper Troy Perkins to make a diving stop.

The decisive strike came in the 31st minute when Juan Agudelo sent a ball across the face of goal that fell to Goncalves at the back post and he made no mistake, blasting it home for his second goal of the campaign.

Following the goal, the Impact continued to struggle to connect passes and went into the break down a goal.

After the intermission, Montreal head coach Marco Schallibaum went for broke and used all three of his allotted substitutions in a four-minute span, hoping to inject some urgency and offense into his side.

But New England's backline held firm to collect an important three points.

The result sees the Revs improve to 45 points and temporarily move into fifth place in the East, while Impact remain in fourth and suffered their third straight home defeat.