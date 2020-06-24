Golfer Paige Spiranac recalls getting punched in the face by college roommate

Golfer Paige Spiranac recalled a fight with her college roommate during an episode of her podcast “Playing A Round” on Monday.

Spiranac, 27, said she was in college when she got into a brawl with her roommate, who was a softball player. She said that her roommate called her to pick her up after a night on the town. The roommate had been drinking, Spiranac said.

“I get her in the car and she was totally fine. We drive back, and all of a sudden, we park right in front of our house … and she like passed out, I have to get her from the car, up a small flight of stairs, into her room and change her,” Spiranac said, according to the New York Post.

She added that her roommate fell on the ground and, when she tried to help her up, the roommate sprinted into her room and locked the door. When Spiranac tried to get into her roommate’s room, she was met with a punch to the face.

“I’m like, ‘Open the door, open the door,’ and she thought I was one of her ex-boyfriends, and so she opens the door and decks me as hard as she possibly could,” she said. “I woke up the next day with a massive black eye.”

Spiranac was asked what happened to her face by other students and teachers. She said they expressed concern for her but she explained that it was just from her roommate.

Spiranac said that she didn’t have any hard feelings over the incident.

“I felt really bad-a-s, that was the only fight I have ever been in and I lost,” she said. “I’ve never had the reaction when I’ve been really mad to punch someone or slap someone or hurt someone.”

It’s unclear when the incident took place. She attended Arizona for her freshman year and then later transferred to San Diego State.

Spiranac has appeared on the Cactus Tour and attempted to get on the LPGA Tour. She missed the cut at an LPGA Tour event in Dubai in 2016 and has not played since.

However, the golfer has built up a sizeable brand. She has more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram.