Golfer ignores 7-foot alligator: 'Golfing in Florida is just different'

A 7-foot alligator lurking on a Florida fairway didn’t throw a golfer off his game in Orlando last week.

Professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty told FOX 35 the alligator moved within feet of his ball before he took his shot at the ChampionGate Country Club on Wednesday.

HUGE ALLIGATOR IN FLORIDA SPOTTED SCALING FENCE AT NAVY BASE: 'THEY DON'T RESPECT OUR SECURITY MEASURES'

He posted a video of the run-in with a caption saying, “Golfing in Florida is just different.”

"I wakeboard professionally so I'm always in the water and I've kind of been around gators my whole life. There was a bit of a worry, but it seemed like he was doing his own thing so I let him go," he told CNN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lafferty told FOX 35 the alligator eventually disappeared into a lake near the green.