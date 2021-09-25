Golf fans spontaneously belt out national anthem, 'USA' chants at Ryder Cup

Golf fans at the Ryder Cup spontaneously broke out into singing the national anthem in a scene described as Americans being "loud and proud."

"USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots. Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway," local Wisconsin reporter Hannah Hillyard tweeted Friday, accompanied by video of the scene.

The spontaneous singing came just ahead of the first tee shot of the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Friday in Wisconsin, and video shows hundreds of golf fans belting out the anthem.

Whistling Straits was supposed to hold the biennial event between American and European golfers last year, but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Fans of golf responded to the event with other instances of jubilation, including also belting out "Sweet Caroline" in a viral video and chanting "USA" and some were spotted wearing patriotic attire.

The United States last held the Ryder Cup in 2016 in Minnesota, while this year’s event will continue through Sunday in Wisconsin.

Singing the national anthem and chanting "USA" follows a year of pushback on patriotism and the anthem at sporting events. Players across major sports leagues were seen kneeling during "The Star-Spangled Banner" following the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020 to protest perceived police brutality and racism. The form of protest extended to the Olympics this year, with international sports teams also kneeling ahead of games.