Golf legend Jack Nicklaus endorses Trump

Jack Nicklaus, the legendary golfer, took to Twitter late Wednesday to endorse President Trump and urged Americans who have not made up their minds to give the incumbent another look.

Nicklaus pointed out what some see as the president’s shortcomings and how he can be perceived at times, but he said he’s learned to “look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish.”

Nicklaus, 80, is an 18-time major champion who recovered from a coronavirus diagnosis in March, mentioned in the post that he was raised in the Midwest in a middle-class family. He said his grandfathers worked on the railroad and relished living in a country where the American dream is achievable.

Nicklaus wrote that he wants more families to achieve that dream and fears the U.S. could turn into a socialist country where the government runs your life.

“This is not a personality contest; it’s about patriotism,” he said. He continued, “His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear.”