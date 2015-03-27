Goldwater, Glendale, Hulsizer talk Coyotes sale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Potential buyer Matthew Hulsizer joined officials of the conservative Goldwater Institute and city of Glendale in a lengthy, often-contentious meeting Thursday about the issues standing in the way of his acquisition of the Phoenix Coyotes.

Not surprisingly, there was no resolution.

The institute has emerged as the deal-breaker with its vow to sue if the lease agreement reached by Hulsizer and the city is finalized, a scenario that has placed the deal in jeopardy and added to the possibility that the NHL might finally give up on Arizona and agree to move the franchise elsewhere, possibly back to Winnipeg, its home before moving to the desert 15 years ago.

At first, Goldwater Institute executive director Darcy Olsen didn't want Hulsizer to speak because his appearance was unplanned and the real target of its inquiry was the city.

However, Hulsizer did get to speak his peace but left before the meeting concluded.