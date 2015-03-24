Goldschmidt lifts D-backs over Marlins in 10th

Phoenix, AZ (SportsNetwork.com) - Paul Goldschmidt's two-run, game-winning double in the 10th inning gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins in the rubber match of a three-game set on Wednesday.

Steve Cishek (4-5) took the mound for the Marlins in the bottom of the 10th after his team took a 3-1 lead in the top half of the frame. Aaron Hill singled and Ender Inciarte walked before David Peralta's single to center got Arizona within one.

Goldschmidt lined a first-pitch slider to the warning track in left-center field to plate both runners and give the Diamondbacks the come-from-behind victory.

"That whole inning was all started by Aaron Hill's at-bat," said Arizona manager Kirk Gibson. "They put it in a position where Goldy could win the game for us, which he did."

Brad Ziegler (4-1) earned the win despite giving up two runs in the 10th. Didi Gregorious finished with two hits and a run scored and Nick Ahmed knocked in a run for Arizona, which has won three of its last four.

Donovan Solano supplied a two-run double in the 10th and Christian Yelich finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Marlins, who dropped to 3-6 in their last nine games at Chase Field.

Both starters received no decisions despite pitching well. Miami's Nathan Eovaldi gave up a run on four hits across seven-plus innings, while Josh Collmenter was tagged for just one run on seven hits with six strikeouts in seven frames for Arizona.

"I thought he did great," Marlins manager Mike Redmond said on Eovaldi. "He pretty much dominated, we just couldn't add on any runs."

Miami opened the scoring in the sixth. Yelich got aboard with a one-out single to center field, moved to third on Solano's base hit to center and scored on Giancarlo Stanton's sacrifice fly to deep center.

Gregorious led off the eighth with a liner that eluded a diving Stanton in right for a triple and came home on Ahmed's single to left, knotting the game at 1-1 and chasing Eovaldi from the game.

Cody Ross greeted reliever Mike Dunn with a base hit to left and Inciarte moved the runners over with a sac bunt. Dunn struck out Peralta and intentionally walked Goldschmidt before getting Miguel Montero to ground out to end the threat.

Prado got aboard with a single to lead off the bottom of the ninth against Bryan Morris. Prado moved to third on consecutive groundouts, but Ahmed struck out to leave him stranded.

Adeiny Hechavarria opened the 10th inning with a base hit off Ziegler and moved to second on Jeff Mathis' sac bunt. Two batters later, Yelich walked before Solano's line drive landed in the left-field corner, allowing both runners to score.

Game Notes

Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 30 straight games. His 35 doubles prior to the All-Star break are tied with Cincinnati's Joey Votto (2012) for most in the NL since 2005 ... Marlins center fielder Marcell Ozuna extended his hitting streak to 15 games ... Ahmed had his first career RBI in the eighth.