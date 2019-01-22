Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry has back-to-back embarrassing moments during game

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is considered one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and is hardly known for any embarrassing moments on the court.

On Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry was left red-faced when he slipped and fell on a breakaway dunk attempt and then immediately air-balled a three-point shot soon after.

“Back to back hilarious plays, it happens to the best of us … I was going to try something real nice I’ve never tried before but the Lord wouldn’t let me do it,” a smiling Curry said after the game, according to 95.7 The Game.

Golden State still pulled out the victory 130-111.