NBA champion Warriors snub Trump, meet with Obama during DC visit

The NBA champion Golden State Warriors missed out on a White House visit for the second year in a row, meeting instead Thursday with former President Barack Obama rather than President Trump.

Pro sports teams are traditionally invited to the White House after winning championships, but Trump rescinded the offer to the Warriors in September 2017 after stars Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant made critical remarks. Curry and Durant said their team wasn't planning on visiting Trump anyway.

During their visit to Washington last year, the team instead toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture, accompanied by local schoolchildren.

An Instagram photo posted by the Warriors’ Draymond Green on Thursday showed him and his teammates meeting with Obama before the team's 126-118 victory against the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital.

“Whole gang with the 44th president of the United States today,” Green’s caption read.

It was not clear where the meeting with Obama took place. Both Warriors players and coach Stever Kerr were reluctant to talk about the meeting. Curry said he had no idea where the idea came from, Durant called it amazing and Green called it a "good private team meeting."

The Warriors, who met with Obama at the White House in 2016 for winning the 2014-15 NBA title, have not visited the White House during Trump’s presidency.

