Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson suffers gruesome finger injury during win

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson suffered a gruesome finger injury during the team’s 115-108 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Thompson appeared to suffer the injury while he was trying to get open for a shot while Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell was defending him. Photos on social media showed Thompson’s left finger out of place.

The Warriors star left the game in the first quarter but somehow managed to come back for the second quarter. The team initially called the injury a sprain.

Thompson played 32 minutes and scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting despite the crooked finger.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed after the game Thompson will play Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.