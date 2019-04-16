Golden State Warriors’ Demarcus Cousins injures quad in Game 2 loss to Clippers

Golden State Warriors center Demarcus Cousins injured his left quadriceps muscle in the first quarter of Monday night’s stunning Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA playoffs’ opening round in Oakland, Calif.

Cousins knocked the ball from the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley in the backcourt and tried to chase it down when he collapsed in front of the Warriors bench and clutched his left quad. The big man stayed down on the court before hobbling off to the locker room with 8:09 left in the first quarter.

Golden State announced that Cousins had been ruled out of the remainder of the game, his second ever in the playoffs, and would undergo an MRI in the next 24 hours. While the extent of the injury won’t be known until the MRI results, it has cast serious doubt over Cousins’ status for Game 3 at the Staples Center.

LeBron James tweeted prayers for Cousins, who fouled out of Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 win with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes.

The Clippers rallied from 31-points down on Monday to stun the Warriors 135-131 and even the series at one game apiece.

