Golden State Warriors dance to Fergie’s national anthem rendition after Josh Duhamel calls for apology

The Golden State Warriors, fresh off a win Friday night against the Knicks, got the last laugh as well after posting a video of the team dancing to a remix of Fergie singing the national anthem from the NBA All-Star Game.

Earlier this week, Fergie’s ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, slammed Warriors player Draymond Green for openly smirking and giggling at the performer while she was belting out her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Duhamel was unamused by Green’s reaction and told FS1’s Kristine Leahy that he believed the basketball star owed Fergie an apology.

FERGIE’S EX-HUSBAND JOSH DUHAMEL FIRES BACK AT DRAYMOND GREEN FOR LAUGHING DURING ANTHEM PERFORMANCE

“I was pissed off at Draymond Green, first of all. I think he owed her an apology. I thought he was kind of a prick. Just because he knew the camera was on him, and he snickered about. I just thought that, if he would have been a real man, he would have at least called her and said, ‘Listen, I’m sorry that I caused all this.’ … That’s what a real man would have done, in my opinion.”



Following their win on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors introduced the #FergieRemixChallenge. The team’s reserve forward Alfonzo McKinnie posted a video of teammates Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and others dancing to a remix of Fergie’s national anthem rendition, ESPN reported.



MOST CONTROVERSIAL NATIONAL ANTHEMS DELIVERED BY A CELEBRITY

Duhamel tweeted on Friday night calling the challenge “well played.”

“Note to self: Think twice before you call out the champs. Well played @warriors,” he wrote.

Green responded, “Hahaha it was never any disrespect to her …. But the challenge about to be lit G!”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.