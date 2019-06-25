Vegas Golden Knights agree to 8-year contract with star William Karlsson

The Vegas Golden Knights and forward William Karlsson agreed to an eight-year contract Monday.

Karlsson, 26, could have become a restricted free agent next month, but instead decided on a deal that is worth an average annual value of $5.9 million, the team said.

FLORIDA PANTHERS DRAFT PICK HAD DRIVER'S TEST SAME DAY HE WAS SELECTED

Karlsson recorded 56 points, including 24 goals, in 82 games with Vegas last season. He has played all 82 games in back-to-back seasons with the Golden Knights.

He’s also the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer with 67 over the last two seasons.

Karlsson reacted to the signing in a video posted on Twitter.

DEVILS SELECT US CENTER HUGHES WITH 1ST PICK IN NHL DRAFT

Vegas selected Karlsson in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. He had previously played for the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets before joining Vegas.