Ex-Giants star Victor Cruz has 'zero regrets' over bemoaned boat photo

The New York Giants’ last playoff appearance is still a painful memory for fans.

Giants players were heavily criticized for taking a trip to Miami and posing for a photo on a yacht days before taking on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round. The Giants lost to the Packers, 38-13. It’s the last time the Giants were in the postseason, and many have pointed to the boat pic as the catalyst for what the franchise has become in the years after – mediocre.

Victor Cruz, one of the Giants’ top receivers of recent years and part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2011, said Friday on the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" he had "zero regrets" over the photo op.

"Yes, we lost the playoff game, but did it matter, or was the fact that we were in Miami on a boat caused us to lose? Absolutely not," Cruz said.

Cruz said the team was given an off day on the Monday before the playoffs and decided to charter a plane for the quick trip to Miami. Cruz claimed he was "apprehensive" about the trip but that young wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard wanted to go.

Unfortunately for the Giants, the trip will go down as a boneheaded move with the playoffs looming.

Since then, the Giants have not won more than six games in a single season. The team is on its third head coach and is 18-48 since Boatgate.