Giants try to string back-to-back wins together

(SportsNetwork.com) - With a long losing streak now a thing of the past, the San Francisco Giants will try to string back-to-back wins together on Sunday when they play the finale of a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks at AT&T Park.

San Francisco won for the first time in nine tries on Saturday, as Brandon Crawford hit a two-run homer to back nearly eight innings of stellar pitching from Chris Heston in a 4-1 win. Joe Panik collected three hits and drove in a run, while Buster Posey finished 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Giants, who won for only the fourth time in 13 games this season.

Heston (2-1) struck out six and allowed a run on five hits over 7 2/3 frames, with Sergio Romo recording the final out of the eighth and Santiago Casilla turning in a scoreless ninth to claim his fourth save.

David Peralta homered and Mark Trumbo had a pair of hits in the loss, while Rubby De La Rosa (2-1) gave up nine hits and four runs -- three earned -- over his 6 2/3-inning outing, striking out seven and walking two.

"We scored one run. That's not going to win many games," D-backs manager Chip Hale said.

Runs may again be hard to come by on Sunday for Arizona against veteran right- hander Tim Hudson, who has dominated the D-backs over the course of his career, going 9-1 against them with a 2.01 ERA in 13 starts.

Hudson, though, is still trying for his first win of this season after losing to Colorado on Tuesday, as he gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He had pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision in his debut against San Diego.

Arizona, meanwhile, will counter with righty Jeremy Hellickson, who has not been impressive in his two starts. Hellickson lost for the second time in as many starts on Tuesday in San Diego, as the Padres reached him for five runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings to raise his ERA to 6.55.

"I definitely have to be more efficient and attack in the first couple of innings," Hellickson said.

The Giants have won 11 of their past 16 versus the Diamondbacks.