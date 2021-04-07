Expand / Collapse search
Former Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph arrested on murder charge after Florida shooting

Rudolph went viral in 2016 when he was spotted eating lunch with a sixth-grader with autism who was sitting alone

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Former New York Giants wide receiver Travis Rudolph is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he was involved in a fatal shooting in Florida early Wednesday morning. 

Rudolph, 25, was charged with one count of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder after one person was found dead following a shooting in Lake Park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office said in a release. 

The victim was found dead in West Palm Beach and another victim was taken to an area hospital. Police say the shooting took place shortly after midnight. 

The former FSU wideout signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played in seven games, making eight receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns. He was waived the following season but signed with the Miami Dolphins before being sidelined with a torn ACL. 

Police records indicated on Wednesday that Rudolph had not yet been released. 

He is also being charged for shooting at two people who were not injured, The New York Post reported, citing law enforcement. 

Rudolph isn’t widely known for his NFL career but in 2016 he went viral when he had lunch with a sixth-grader with autism who was eating alone. 

