Giants' Sterling Shepard's blunt message to those unhappy with Joe Judge's style: 'You're welcome to leave'

The New York Giants raised eyebrows in the NFL world with a huge practice brawl that resulted in a tongue-lashing from coach Joe Judge and a lot of wind sprints.

Sterling Shepard, one of the veteran wide receivers who has been with the Giants since 2016, showed reporters Wednesday he bought into Judge’s way of doing things.

"That's kind of the standard that we've set here in this building and as a team, and I think guys have bought in and know what to expect whenever you step on the field and when you're playing under a guy like Coach Judge," he said.

"If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave. But that's the way that we do things around here and everybody is standing by that, and I'm all for it. I mean, it's a little different for us because we're receivers, we've got to be able to run all day, but I don't mind it."

Judge made clear since the first day that things were going to change in the locker room. He brought over his intensity from the New England Patriots organization.

He was not a happy camper after the fight that started with a hit on running back Corey Clement and escalated into a fight among Evan Engram, Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan. Quarterback Daniel Jones also got involved in the melee, somehow.

Judge had the entire team run sprints and drop down for push-ups.