Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' star kicker arrested for alleged hit-and-run, report says

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Burgess Owens on NFL protests: 'It's about the flag, period!'Video

Burgess Owens on NFL protests: 'It's about the flag, period!'

'We're fighting for our culture,' says Burgess Owens addressing NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday after an alleged hit-and-run, and law enforcement officials believe that alcohol was involved in the incident, TMZ Sports reported.

Police said that witnesses saw Rosas driving carelessly at 100 mph around 8:25 a.m. in Chico, Calif., when he supposedly failed to stop at a red light.

RAVENS' LAMAR JACKSON NARROWLY AVOIDS DIVING INTO JET SKI WHILE PLAYING ON BEACH

According to the cops, Rosas smashed into the side of a pickup truck at an intersection, and he kept on driving despite damaging the vehicle that he hit, TMZ reported. Cops said that his black Chevrolet SUV broke down after the crash, but they said that witnesses saw the NFL player exit the car and run away.

"We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick. We have no further comment at this time," the Giants said in a statement.

Police told TMZ Sports that when they arrived at the scene, they eventually found Rosas walking near where the crash took place. The cops said that his hands, legs and bare feet were covered in blood when they stopped him for questioning, TMZ reported. Rosas' mug shot shows cuts on his neck.

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday. (Courtesy Butte County Sheriffs Office)

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested on Monday. (Courtesy Butte County Sheriffs Office)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After Rosas admitted to being the owner of the SUV, they took him to a nearby medical center for evaluation before taking him to the Butte County Jail. TMZ Sports was told that he was booked on a hit-and-run charge, as well as driving on a suspended license.

According to the police, an investigation is ongoing because they believe alcohol impairment was a key factor in the incident.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova