Giants signing ex-Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro to replace Aldrick Rosas

The Giants didn’t wait long to find their Aldrick Rosas replacement.

The team is signing former Jets kicker Chandler Catanzaro, The Post’s Ryan Dunleavy confirmed, after cutting Rosas following his arrest for an alleged hit-and-run in June.

Catanzaro, 29, struggled in his return to the Jets last summer and retired after missing two extra points in the preseason opener against the Giants. In 2017, Catanzaro made 25 of 30 field-goal attempts.

He spent 2018 with the Panthers and Buccaneers before being brought back to the Jets to replace departed Pro Bowler Jason Myers. Catanzaro spent his first three NFL seasons with the Cardinals.

Rosas, 25, is facing three misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, hit and run property damage and driving on a suspended license in California after a car accident.