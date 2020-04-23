Giants select Andrew Thomas with No. 4 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The New York Giants selected offensive lineman Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Thomas is one of the top offensive linemen in the draft. He was a standout player at Georgia. Thomas has been one of the best offensive linemen in the country since he began his collegiate career.

He earned a Freshman All-American selection in his freshman year and was a First Team All-American in his sophomore season. He was a unanimous All-American selection in his junior year and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was also a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2018 and 2019.

The Giants were among the teams in desperate need of an offensive lineman. Expert opinion varied on who the best offensive lineman was in the draft. Some had Jedrick Wills as the top lineman.

New York needed some bolstering up for quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. New York was 18th in points scored and 23rd in yards gained last season. The Giants get to fill at least one of their holes on offense and get a solid guy in Thomas.

New York finished 4-12 last season and haven’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season.