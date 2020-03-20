New York Giants Saquon Barkley shows incredible strength in 'quarantine' workout amid coronavirus pandemic

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley hasn’t stopped training despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sports community.

The 23-year-old star athlete posted a video to his social media earlier this week of him box squatting close to 500 pounds for five reps before walking the weight back, according to TMZ Sports.

On Thursday, Barkley posted a series of images in the gym with the caption “Little Quarantine Work.”

Barkley was drafted by the Giants in 2018 and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year the following season.

He missed three games in 2019 with an ankle injury. He rushed for 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons and is looking to improve on those numbers.

The NFL has not announced any changes to the 2020 regular season in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.