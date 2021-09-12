Giants' Saquon Barkley wears FDNY shirt in pregame warmups

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was spotted wearing an FDNY shirt during his pregame warmup before taking on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Barkley was among the players honoring the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks. Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the horrible events that took place in 2001.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley was officially activated for the game. It will be his first game for the Giants in about a year after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. But his workload is expected to be strongly monitored as the Giants have a short turnaround for Week 2 playing on Thursday night.

GIANTS' SAQUON BARKLEY EXPECTED TO PLAY IN WEEK 1 NEARLY YEAR AFTER TORN ACL

Giants coach Joe Judge has said earlier in the week that Barkley would play on Sunday unless something caused a setback at practice or in the hours leading up to the game.

"I’m going to go in there, I’m (going to) sit down and I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to do whatever the team wants me to do,’ and whatever they believe is the best thing for me and for the team and if they feel like it’s ready for me to go, then I’m ready to go," Barkley told reporters Friday.

"If they feel like they think I should wait it out a little bit, then I’ll wait it out a little bit."

Barkley will be hoping to make as big of an impact on the offense as he’s done in years past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants’ other running backs include Devontae Booker and Gary Brightwell.