Giants' Saquon Barkley expected to play in Week 1 nearly year after torn ACL

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to make his first appearance on the football field and nearly a year after he tore his ACL last season.

Barkley will play in the Giants’ first game of the season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, according to the NFL Network. But his workload is expected to be strongly monitored as the Giants have a short turnaround for Week 2 playing on Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants coach Joe Judge has said earlier in the week that Barkley would play on Sunday unless something caused a setback at practice or in the hours leading up to the game.

"I’m going to go in there, I’m (going to) sit down and I’m going to say, ‘I’m going to do whatever the team wants me to do,’ and whatever they believe is the best thing for me and for the team and if they feel like it’s ready for me to go, then I’m ready to go," Barkley told reporters Friday.

NFL PREVIEW: HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2021 SEASON

"If they feel like they think I should wait it out a little bit, then I’ll wait it out a little bit."

Barkley suffered the torn ACL in the second game of the 2020 season against the Chicago Bears. He was carted off the field and the lack of dominant running back in the backfield hampered the Giants throughout the rest of the season.

He will be hoping to make as big of an impact on the offense as he’s done in years past.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants’ other running backs include Devontae Booker and Gary Brightwell.